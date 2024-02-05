Grammy Awards 2024: Best moments

The 2024 Grammy Awards were filled with emotional moments, laugh-out-loud one-liners, beautiful performances, surprise appearances and so much more. The award ceremony, held Sunday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, featured artists we know and love such as Jay-Z, Janelle Monáe, and Stevie Wonder, as well as newcomers like Victoria Monét and Ice Spice.

Women dominated the night, winning in all major categories, including best new artist and best R&B album, which Monét took home. SZA made her mark with a win for best R&B song for “Snooze” and best pop duo performance, with Phoebe Bridgers, for “Ghost in the Machine,” while Coco Jones won the Grammy for best R&B performance. Beyoncé and Blue Ivy also made an unexpected appearance, Tina Turner got the tribute she so deserved, plus many other noteworthy happenings. Keep reading to see all the best moments from the 2024 Grammys!

Jay-Z’s no-holds-barred speech

Jay-Z has reached such a pinnacle of success that he is free to say what most of us are thinking: Give Beyoncé her flowers! The rap legend was honored with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award for his contributions to the music industry and made sure to call out the Recording Academy during his speech for never awarding Beyoncé with an album of the year Grammy — despite her decades-long career and critically acclaimed releases.

“I don’t want to embarrass this young lady [Beyoncé], but she has the most Grammys than everyone and never won album of the year,” Jay said with daughter Blue Ivy by his side. “So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that: The most Grammys. Never won album of the year. That doesn’t work. Some of you gonna go home and feel like you’ve been robbed. Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don’t belong in the category.”

“When I get nervous I tell the truth,” he continued. Yes, Jay!

Victoria Monét’s big moment

Victoria Monét is finally getting the mainstream recognition and accolades she deserves, and we couldn’t be happier! The 34-year-old singer was nominated for seven Grammys, winning for best new artist and best R&B album for her debut studio album, “Jaguar II.” Monét, who attended the show with her partner, John Gaines, and her daughter, Hazel, was overcome with emotion when she accepted her award for best new artist, sharing how the moment was 15 years in the making.

“I moved to L.A. in 2009 and I like to liken myself to a plant who was planted, and you can look at the music industry as soil,” the singer said. “And you can look at it as dirty or it can be looked at as a source of nutrients and water. And my roots have been growing underneath the ground unseen for so long. And I feel like today I’m sprouting finally above ground.”

Fantasia’s thrilling tribute to Tina Turner

Fantasia Barrino performs Tina Turner's song "Rolling On The River" at the 2024 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/sQdrDGJ1IQ — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024

Tina Turner was an icon, a true music legend who overcame adversity to redefine herself and find success and happiness on her own terms. Her story deserves the very best and that’s what she got at the 2024 Grammys. Fantasia Barrino paid tribute to the singer, who died last year, in an exceptional performance of some of Turner’s biggest songs, including “Proud Mary.” It was a full-circle moment for Fantasia, who sang the same song during her audition for “American Idol” in 2004. Twenty years later, Fantasia gave her performance just as much enthusiasm as she did when she was trying to break into the industry, perfectly showcasing Turner’s signature dance moves and electric stage presence. Tens across the board.

SZA’s emotional win

SZA’s second album, “SOS,” may not have won album of the year but it was the project that had the most impact. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts, spent 10 weeks at the top of the chart, and broke the record for the largest streaming week for an R&B album in the United States. The album’s sixth single, “Snooze,” which SZA performed at the Grammys, peaked at No. 2. The emotional impact that success had on SZA was evident when she won the award for best R&B song for “Snooze.” She choked up as she accepted her Grammy, saying “I’m sorry, I’m just really overwhelmed.”

“You don’t really understand. I came really, really far and I can’t believe this is happening and it feels very fake,” she continued. “I’m just really grateful. And I’m not an attractive crier. Have a good evening.” We love to see it!

Trevor Noah’s top-notch hosting

This was Trevor Noah’s fourth time as host of the Grammys, and we can see why the Recording Academy keeps inviting him back. He is excellent. The comedian is not only funny and personable, but he is also knowledgeable about music and the artists who make it. His opening monologue had the entire audience laughing, and he managed to sprinkle hilarious quips throughout the night, including poking fun at Meryl Streep’s late arrival and joking about Dr. Dre’s credentials.

“I know everyone is excited that Dr. Dre is here, but please stop asking him for a prescription for Ozempic,” Noah quipped. “He’s not that kind of doctor. He has a Ph.D. in literature.”

