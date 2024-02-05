Watch: Q&A with the hosts of ‘Earn Your Leisure’ podcast

The “Earn Your Leisure” podcast is described as “a revolutionary media platform which gives rise to emerging and established content creators from the world of business, finance, and entrepreneurship whose perspective, expertise, and in-depth insight has been undervalued and overlooked.” Hosts Troy Millings and Rashad Bilal stopped by “theGrio with Eboni K. Williams” to answer a few wealth-building questions.

Check out the full interview below and tune into theGrio with Eboni K. Williams at 6 p.m. ET every weeknight on theGrio cable channel.

