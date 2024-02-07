Watch: Hampton University alumni, the Grangers, recall their rekindled chemistry at homecoming
Ford teams up with HBCUGO in ‘Accelerating Brilliance’ to share stories of leadership, love, and culture via HBCUs.
Hampton University alumni Ebone and Jeff Granger started as friends in the nearby off-campus apartment complex. But, the two somehow knew to find each other years down the road at homecoming. Now the two collaborate on one of the campus’ most notable tailgates.
