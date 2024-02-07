Watch: Lillian Carr shares how she fell in love with Hampton University
Ford teams up with HBCUGO in ‘Accelerating Brilliance’ to share stories of leadership, love, and culture via HBCUs.
Hampton University wasn’t Lillian Carr’s first choice of college. She originally chose Spelman College. After learning and breathing in the campus’ energy and history, the student government association president’s choice was final. Several years later, Carr has more than embraced Hampton’s brilliance.
