Watch: 20 Year Alabama A&M University alumnus shares his love for his alma mater in ‘Accelerating Brilliance’
Ford teams up with HBCUGO in ‘Accelerating Brilliance’ to share stories of leadership, love, and culture via HBCUs.
Class of 2003 Alabama A&M University alumnus Quentin T. Carter has not missed a homecoming, even two decades post-graduation. He understands the full power of maintaining the connections between himself and his alma mater, the community, and many professors that he still speaks with to this day.
