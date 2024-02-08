Watch: Can states bar Trump from 2024 presidential ballot?

On this week’s edition of “The Hill with April Ryan,” theGrio’s Washington Bureau Chief and White House Correspondent, April D. Ryan, looks at the legal debate before the Supreme Court on whether former President Donald Trump should be barred from the 2024 presidential ballot under the 14th Amendment. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, a former member of Congress, tells theGrio that kicking Trump off the ballot is the wrong thing to do. She argued that Democrats should instead beat him at the voting polls.

Additionally, Xavier Becerra, secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, is pushing for states to accept new technologies and therapies that have the potential to cure sickle cell disease. Ryan is also joined by actor and activist Miss Lawrence, who speaks about the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the Black community. This week’s episode of “The Hill” also bids a farewell to longtime radio host and activist Joe Madison, also known as “The Black Eagle,” who died of cancer last week.

