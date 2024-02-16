Watch: Marques Brownlee is the ultimate voice of tech

Marques Brownlee is a tech influencer with more than 20 million subscribers across all channels and 3.83 billion total video views. His gadget-centric YouTube channel, MKBHD, posts in-depth reviews of various tech products, from smartphones to electric cars. He has been hailed as the best technology reviewer on the planet. In 2021, he was listed as one of the Forbes 30 under 30 and has interviewed tech giants such as Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk.

