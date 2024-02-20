Ex-gang leader charged in Tupac Shakur killing due in court in Las Vegas

Duane "Keffe D" Davis is the only person still alive who was in the car from which shots were fired in September 1996 at a traffic signal near the Las Vegas Strip, killing Shakur.

Feb 20, 2024
Duane "Keffe D" Davis makes an appearance in Clark County District Court Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. Davis was arrested in September and has pleaded not guilty to murder in the 1996 killing of rapper Tupac Shakur. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, Pool)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Duane “Keffe D” Davis, the former Los Angeles-area gang leader charged with murder in the 1996 killing of hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas, is due back in court Tuesday.

Prosecutors and defense attorney Carl Arnold are expected to provide an update on the case following Clark County District Judge Carli Kierny’s ruling last month that Davis could be freed to house arrest on $750,000 bail ahead of his trial currently scheduled to start June 3.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis arrives in Clark County District Court, Nov. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. The former Los Angeles-area gang leader accused of murder in the killing of hip-hop music icon Tupac Shakur in 1996 in Las Vegas is seeking to be released to house arrest ahead of his murder trial in June 2024. A Nevada judge on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, set a Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, hearing on the request by Davis. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, Pool, File)

But Kierny said Davis first must demonstrate during what is known as a “source hearing” that his bail money was legally obtained before he can be released from custody. Kierny on Tuesday could schedule the hearing if she is notified that Davis can afford to post bail.

A spokesperson for Arnold’s law firm declined comment Thursday on Arnold’s behalf.

Davis’ former lawyers argued that he should be freed from jail because he is in poor health after battling cancer. They also downplayed the credibility of former gang members as witnesses against Davis.

Davis, 60, is originally from Compton, California. He is the only person still alive who was in the car from which shots were fired in September 1996 at a traffic signal near the Las Vegas Strip, killing Shakur.

Davis was arrested in September outside his home in suburban Henderson. He pleaded not guilty in November to first-degree murder and has remained jailed at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

