Watch: theGrio Top 3| What are your Top 3 non-negotiables in romantic relationships?
We all have our limits when it comes to love.
When it comes to love, you’re not going to like every single thing about your significant other. However, there are some attributes we tend to let slide more than others. Listen in as hosts Alexandria Ikomoni and Ahmeer Holt discuss the Top 3 non-negotiables in their romantic relationships.
Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE