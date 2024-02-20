These bad habits can increase dementia risk, psychologist explains

The chance of developing dementia is increased by several behaviors that people may think are harmless.

Blair Steel, a psychologist at Carrara Treatment, Wellness & Spa, notes that in addition to age, family history, race and ethnicity, heart health, prior traumatic brain injury and lifestyle choices also have a significant role in an individual’s chance of acquiring the disorder.

Dementia impairs judgment and memory, as seen in these reminder notes. Certain behaviors can increase the risk of acquiring it. (Photo: Adobe Stock)

“Dementia is a group of conditions characterized by impairment of at least two brain functions, such as judgment and memory loss,” Steel told HuffPost. “Symptoms of dementia include forgetfulness, limited social skills and impairment in thinking that interferes with daily functioning.”

A person with dementia loses the ability to think clearly, communicate effectively, solve problems, and retain memories. Dementia primarily impacts those 65 and older, and Alzheimer’s disease frequently brings it on.

Excessive alcohol consumption, an unbalanced diet, chronic stress, not maintaining a healthy social life, not moving enough or sitting for extended periods, and not getting enough sleep are also among the factors that contribute to developing dementia.

“If you or a loved one is experiencing signs of dementia,” said Steel, HuffPost reported, “it is important to speak to a doctor and get an assessment.”

