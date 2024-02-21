Watch: Grio Top 3| What are the Top 3 tips you’d give to your younger self in high school?
If you could go back in time, what would you do differently?
High school can be a trivial time for a young person, characterized by lots of pressure and expectations before reaching legal age. If you could go back to high school, would you change anything? Listen in as hosts Alexandria Ikomoni and Ahmeer Holt share the Top 3 tips they’d give to their younger selves in high school.
