Watch: theGrio’s Emerging Filmmaker Fellowship presents trailer for ‘Now and Then’

The first recipient of theGrio’s Emerging Filmmaker Fellowship is Adrian Burrell, director of the captivating short film “Now and Then.”

The film chronicles the reflections of sharecroppers across the Mississippi Delta, offering a poignant exploration of their history of working on plantations during the era when cotton was king.

“Now and Then” is set to premiere on theGrio.com on Feb. 26, 2024.

