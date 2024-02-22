Watch: Black migrant advocate calls ‘white Cuban’ Mayorkas hypocritical over immigration policies

On this week’s edition of “The Hill with April Ryan,” theGrio’s Washington Bureau Chief and White House Correspondent, April D. Ryan, discusses the Black migrant advocacy community’s response to the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Nana Gyamfi, executive director of Black Alliance for Just Immigration (BAJI), accused Mayorkas of hypocrisy for what she said is Homeland Security’s unjust immigration enforcement as he is a Cuban immigrant. Ryan also speaks to Anthony Coley, former spokesperson for the Biden Justice Department. Coley gives his analysis of Fani Willis testifying in a hearing last week to disqualify the Fulton County district attorney from her criminal racketeering case against former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants. If Willis is removed from the case, it will call for a significant delay and a change in the prosecution team against Trump, the Republican presidential frontrunner. “The Hill” also looks at a new DEI report about the role of chief diversity officers in corporate America, which has evolved significantly over the last several years. Watch the full episode below!

