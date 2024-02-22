Watch: Victor Glover to become the first African American to go into lunar orbit 

Victor Glover has been assigned to break ground and orbit into new territory as the first Black astronaut to orbit the moon under the NASA banner. In this latest edition of ‘Faces of Change’, Glover and his daughter Corrine Glover share a bit of insight on the significance of this historic and representative moment in the space program’s history and to really cement himself in Black history.

