Watch: Michael W. Twitty preserves culture and history through food

Michael W. Twitty, a native of Washington, D.C., explores the complicated history of race and culture and how they intersect with food. Twitty is the founder of the Southern Discomfort Tour, an exploration designed to educate people about the impact racism has had on Southern cuisine, and how it all influences American history. Through this exploration, Twitty re-created the experiences of enslaved ancestors, chipping wood, gardening, and cooking in plantation kitchens. He went on to write a book and hold lectures on his reenactments.

