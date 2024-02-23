Watch: Wawa Gatheru is redefining and reclaiming the title of ‘Environmentalist’
Pattrn’s ‘Faces of Change’ follows Gen-Z environmentalist and climate activist Wawa Gatheru as she shares her mission.
After her time at Oxford University, Wawa Gatheru was met with a life-changing ultimatum: take a stable job with consistent income or take a chance and pave her own path with the help of her online community and make an impact on her own instead. Over a year later, Gatheru has fully staffed her mission, has grown several chapters and has over a thousand members as part of her ‘Black Girl Environmentalist’ brand.
