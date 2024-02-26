5 albums we can’t wait to listen to

From Queen Bey’s next installment in her Renaissance era to Normani’s long-awaited debut album, we’re looking ahead at the top five albums we can’t wait to hear this year.

Beyoncé releases “Act II” next month. Above she supports Jay-Z as he accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the Grammys this month in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Beyoncé

How could we start this list any other way? Yes, Queen Bey is back with “Act II” of her Renaissance era, swapping out the ballroom dance tunes for country tracks! As theGrio previously reported, the singer has already made history with her singles “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages,” becoming the first Black woman to top the Billboard country charts.

Her upcoming album, currently referred to as “Act II,” is set to release on March 29.

Normani

Normani, seen at the “Freaky Tales” premiere at Sundance last month, is releasing the long-awaited “Dopamine” this year. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The long wait for a Normani album is over. Nearly five years after her debut solo single “Motivation,” the former Fifth Harmony member is officially giving us an album. Fans went wild online when the singer shared the news on social media last week, announcing that her debut album, “Dopamine,” will be released this year.

While a release date and single info has yet to be made public, we’re certainly hyped for the “Wild Side” singer to give us a full body of work to latch onto.

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz fans, rejoice! A brand new album from the rock legend is set to be released this spring. The rock legend recently opened up to Deadline about the project, calling it “a celebration.” He told the outlet, “I’m so happy with this album. It’s something that feels really fresh for me, another new beginning. You’re going to hear things on there that will surprise you, some different sounds and production value. And it’s a celebration. It’s really up. It’s fun.”

“Blue Electric Light” will release on May 24.

Tyla, who won the first Grammy for African music performance this year for “Water,” is set to release a self-titled album on March 22. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Tyla

Fresh off her impressive Grammy Award win, Tyla is also gearing up for the release of her debut album. The singer had the song of the summer with “Water,” an Afrobeats hit that took TikTok and the Billboard charts by storm last year. The song went all the way to No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and landed her the first ever-Grammy for best African music performance.

Her upcoming self-titled debut album, which features her hit single, is set to release March 22.

“Sleep Soul Volume 4“

For all the families out there, we are rounding out our list with a new release out now that’s perfect for helping to lull your baby to sleep. “Sleep Soul Volume 4” is an R&B-inspired project looking to reframe the music we play for our little ones to get some shut-eye. R&B superstars and mothers Jhené Aiko and Kehlani curated the fourth volume, which “combines calming R&B melodies alongside white, pink, and brown noise soundscapes.”

“Sleep Soul Volume 4” is out now.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.