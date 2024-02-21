Beyoncé first Black woman to top country charts

Queen Bey's new country era for "Act II" of "Renaissance" is off to a successful start on the Billboard charts.

Feb 21, 2024

Beyoncé’s country reign is just getting started. The singer’s brand new country songs are already chart-toppers, making her the first Black woman to top Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, per Billboard.

SZA makeup line, Edward Enninful Leaving Vogue, edward enninful last vogue cover, Cardi B Nyx cosmetics, Cardi B Super Bowl commercial, Yara Shahidi Jean Paul Gaul Gaultier, Roc Nation Versace, 15 percent pledge gala, Beyonce grammys look, Beyonce cowboy core, what is cowboy core? theGrio.com
Beyoncé supports Jay-Z as he accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Beyoncé’s brand new country songs, off her highly anticipated “Act II” album, both appear on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. “Texas Hold ‘Em,” an uptempo record that is currently viral on TikTok, debuted at No. 1 on that chart, while her second single, the moving ballad “16 Carriages,” debuted at No. 9.

In addition to the country charts, Queen Bey also earned another Top 10 hit on the coveted Billboard Hot 100 chart, with “Texas Hold ‘Em” landing at No. 2 on the chart. Her upcoming album, said to be one part of her “three-act” “Renaissance” project, is rumored to be a complete country album, theGrio previously reported.

The “Break My Soul” singer surprise-dropped both songs and announced the upcoming album at this year’s Super Bowl LVIII, in tandem with an ad for Verizon where she teased the new releases, saying “Drop the new music” at the end of the commercial.

Recommended Stories

Reggae Month, Reggae music, Bob Marley, Black protest music, Jamaica, Soca, Calypso, Caribbean music, Caribbean travel, theGrio.com
Lifestyle

What do you know about the Black protest music that inspired Reggae Month?

Entertainment

Beyoncé is making a country album. White people like John Schneider need to get over it.

Rhiannon Giddens, country music, banjo music, Beyoncé, Beyoncé and country music, Black country artists, Black country music, Was country music originally Black?, Black music, Writing Black podcast, theGrio.com
Lifestyle

Rhiannon Giddens defends the Black roots of country music: ‘We keep having to tell the story’

John Schneider x Beyoncé country song song
Entertainment

Beyoncé likened to a dog by actor who starred in sitcom featuring car with confederate flag

Entertainment

Beyoncé is reclaiming country music for Black America

Gospel music, Black church, Gospel PBS, Gospel documentary, Henry Louis Gates, Christianity, Black Christianity, Faith and spirituality, thegrio.com
Lifestyle

Soul-stirring: What can ‘Gospel’ do for you?

Entertainment

Lionel Richie, Diana Ross to headline Fool in Love Festival 

Usher, Usher
Television

Usher to executive produce drama series inspired by his music 

The new Bey era has sparked a national conversation regarding country music in America, its roots in African-American culture, and how Beyoncé, as well as other artists, are reclaiming the genre.

The upcoming album, currently referred to as “Act II,” will drop on March 29.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE