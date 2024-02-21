Beyoncé first Black woman to top country charts

Beyoncé’s country reign is just getting started. The singer’s brand new country songs are already chart-toppers, making her the first Black woman to top Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, per Billboard.

Beyoncé supports Jay-Z as he accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Beyoncé’s brand new country songs, off her highly anticipated “Act II” album, both appear on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. “Texas Hold ‘Em,” an uptempo record that is currently viral on TikTok, debuted at No. 1 on that chart, while her second single, the moving ballad “16 Carriages,” debuted at No. 9.

In addition to the country charts, Queen Bey also earned another Top 10 hit on the coveted Billboard Hot 100 chart, with “Texas Hold ‘Em” landing at No. 2 on the chart. Her upcoming album, said to be one part of her “three-act” “Renaissance” project, is rumored to be a complete country album, theGrio previously reported.

The “Break My Soul” singer surprise-dropped both songs and announced the upcoming album at this year’s Super Bowl LVIII, in tandem with an ad for Verizon where she teased the new releases, saying “Drop the new music” at the end of the commercial.

The new Bey era has sparked a national conversation regarding country music in America, its roots in African-American culture, and how Beyoncé, as well as other artists, are reclaiming the genre.

The upcoming album, currently referred to as “Act II,” will drop on March 29.

