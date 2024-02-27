Watch: Marshall Walter Taylor becoming a world cycling champ

Marshall Walter Taylor was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, growing up in poverty alongside his eight siblings. As a young boy, Taylor performing tricks on his bicycle and would routinely dress in a military uniform which led to the nickname “The Major.”

In 1896 when Taylor was 18 he qualified for his first competition, a six-day race at Madison Square Garden. Thousands of fans would pack Velodromes to watch his high-speed races. He would later capture the most coveted of all records, the one-mile sprint along with being named world champion in cycling.

Over a century would pass before another Black cyclist claimed the world title.

