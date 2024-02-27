Watch: ‘Unheard’ explores overcoming an eating disorder

In the latest episode of theGrio series, “Unheard,” Giva Wilkerson, a certified eating disorder coach, opens up about her owned lived experience with the psychological ailment marked by dangerous disturbances in one’s eating — and her subsequent recovery journey. Dr. Erikka D. Taylor, a double board-certified psychiatrist for children, adolescents and adults, shares what can trigger eating disorders and more.

Check out the full video.

