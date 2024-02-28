Watch: theGrio Top 3 | What are the Top 3 tips you’d give your younger self in college?
If you could relive your college days, would you change anything?
College can be a life-changing time! For those who have already earned your degree, would you change anything about your experience? Listen in as hosts Alexandria Ikomoni and Chelsea LeMore-Monroe discuss the Top 3 tips they’d give their college selves.
