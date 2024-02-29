‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ to return in June

“The Real Housewives of Dubai” is finally returning. The international installment of “The Real Housewives” franchise will return to Bravo, reuniting viewers with fan favorites, including Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks and more.

Sara Al Madani, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan, Francesca Amiker, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Stanbury, and Taleen Marie at the “Diving into Dubai” Panel from Caesars Forum in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. (Photo by Trae Patton/Bravo via Getty Images)

The series will see Ayan and Brooks return alongside their season 1 co-stars Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan and Caroline Stanbury. Joining them for season 2 is newbie Taleen Marie. “The Real Housewives of Dubai” is the 11th official installment of the popular franchise.

While Bravo did not release the official trailer for the series, it did release a sneak peek. The 30-second clip wastes no time diving viewers back into the lavish and glamorous lives of the “Dubai” cast, with women in Valentino, drama, and more. “All you girls, you’re all queens to me,” Ayan says in the clip, before Milan warns someone in the group, “Don’t steal my best friend!”

As theGrio previously reported, “Dubai” was first announced in the fall of 2021. At the time, “The Real Housewives” Executive Producer Andy Cohen said, “Everything’s bigger in Dubai, and I couldn’t be more excited to launch Bravo’s first international Housewives series in a city I’ve been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides.”

The second season of “The Real Housewives of Dubai” premieres on Sunday, June 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, before eventually moving to its regular timeslot of Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on June 11, with episodes streaming next day on Peacock. The first season of “The Real Housewives of Dubai” is streaming now on Peacock.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.