Watch: How Patricia Banks-Edmiston broke skyward barriers

Patricia Banks-Edmiston was one of the first African-American flight attendants who helped break barriers in the sky. Born in New York City in 1937, Banks-Edmiston attended Queens College. After reading a news article about the Grace Downs Air Career School, she knew she wanted to travel the world as a flight hostess.

Banks-Edmiston graduated with high marks from Grace Downs. But at the time, pilots, engineers, and flight attendants were rarely Black. One place she applied to, Capital Airlines, told Banks-Edmiston that “the company didn’t hire Black people in flight capacities.” She would go on to file a suit against Capital Airlines for racially discriminatory hiring practices.

