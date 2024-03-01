Terry Crews says ‘Training Day’ paid him ‘nothing’

The actor appeared on Shannon Sharpe's weekly "Club Shay Shay" podcast.

Mar 1, 2024

Terry Crews is breaking down the early days of his career. During an appearance on “Club Shay Shay,” the actor and host shed light on his path so far, specifically the various job choices he made that have gotten him to where he is today.

Red Carpet For "America's Got Talent" Season 18 Finale
Terry Crews talked about pay and other topics during a sit-down on “Club Shay Shay.” Above, he attends the September event in Pasadena, California, for the “America’s Got Talent” season 18 finale. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“I have never, ever looked at whatever money I got as a horror story,” Crews said in his conversation with podcast host Shannon Sharpe regarding Terrence Howard’s recent comments regarding being underpaid for various projects. While saying he “understands” what Howard was saying, he continued, “You can’t nod yes and mean no.” Crews went on to reveal what he was paid for some of his biggest projects at the start of his career, revealing he received $4,000 for “Friday After Next” and “nothing” for “Training Day,” per the Hollywood Reporter.

“I didn’t get zero [for ‘Training Day’], but it changed my life forever,” Crews told Sharpe. “You wouldn’t know who I was if it weren’t for a no-paying job.” Crews was an uncredited extra in the Denzel Washington-led film, a part that led to major success for him in the long run.

“Name somebody who played football for money when they started,” he continued. “When they start, they get no money. They play football for free. They play basketball for free. Then, you get all the way to the pros, and you get the millions. There’s no other way. There’s no way to hop, skip and jump this thing.”

“If I did it, I loved it,” he added. “This keeps my heart always full of gratitude.”

He then recalled thanking Ice Cube, who he said gave him “a shot” by casting him in “Friday After Next.” He said, “I got my shot. That was the start. Now … I make money now!”

The full episode of “Club Shay Shay” is available to stream now.

