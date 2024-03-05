Watch: 5 questions with Mekhi Phifer

From “8 Mile” to “Soul Food”, Mekhi Phifer has been acting for 30 years, but will never be typecast. Phifer has been able to play characters like “the guy next door” in “This Christmas” to a leader figure like Max in “Divergent”. He recently stopped by theGrio for our newest series, “5 Questions with…”, where we go one-on-one with some of today’s biggest tastemakers, to discuss his new thriller “Lights Out”, how he chooses his next script, and more.

