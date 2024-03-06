Watch: Establishing a savings account | Life Hacks

Rianka R. Dorsainvil shares tips to start a savings account.

Mar 6, 2024

For the month of March, theGrio is sharing professionals’ advice to help with your personal finances. In this “Life Hacks” video, certified financial planner Rianka R. Dorsainvil, a co-founder and co-CEO of 2050 Wealth Partners, opens up about the importance of having a savings account and offers tips to creating one.

