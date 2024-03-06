Watch: Establishing a savings account | Life Hacks

For the month of March, theGrio is sharing professionals’ advice to help with your personal finances. In this “Life Hacks” video, certified financial planner Rianka R. Dorsainvil, a co-founder and co-CEO of 2050 Wealth Partners, opens up about the importance of having a savings account and offers tips to creating one.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.