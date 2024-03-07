Watch: Daniel Cameron Eyes Mitch McConnell’s Seat | The Hill with April Ryan

This week’s edition of “The Hill with April Ryan” looks at the upcoming November general election as President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump get closer to clinching the Democratic and Republican party nominations, respectively, after March’s Super Tuesday contests. A new poll conducted by BlackPAC/Cornell Belcher shows Trump is not getting more of the Black vote than previously amassed. The poll also found that, among Black voters surveyed, Trump is considered the greatest threat to African Americans if elected for a second term. TheGrio also talked with Colman Elridge, head of the Democratic Party in Kentucky, about Black Republican Daniel Cameron, Kentucky’s former attorney general and gubernatorial candidate, potentially running to replace U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell when he retires in 2027.

“The Hill” also brings some voices of women of color into the national conversation on IVF after a controversial Alabama court ruling. Ryan chats with singer and reality TV star Candiace Dillard Bassett and actress Keisha Knight Pulliam about the need to protect women’s reproductive freedoms. Ryan also takes a look back at the White House hosting “HBCU Day” with students from across the nation. Watch the full episode below!

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.