Candiace Dillard Bassett teases new music: ‘It’s very honest, raw and a little chaotic’

The Billboard Women In Music Awards returned Wednesday evening for its annual celebration highlighting music’s rising female artists and their contributions to the industry.

The star-studded event was held at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles and brought out a bevy of celebrity guests. Victoria Monét, Coco Jones, Tems, Tinashe, Ice Spice and Saweetie were among the list of honorees and presenters for the night.

On the Billboard red carpet, theGrio caught up with “The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard Bassett and got an update about what’s ahead for her music career following the release of her last collection of songs.

“This next project is very true to where I am and where I am going,” she said. “It’s very honest, raw and a little chaotic. I am excited for people to see a much more vulnerable side of me in this music.”

The R&B singer emerged onto the music scene in September 2021 with the release of her debut LP, “Deep Space.” The 15-song project featured one of her most famous songs, “Drive Back,” which earned more than 1 million streams.

No longer a newcomer in the music industry, Dillard Bassett shared that she’s learning to advocate more for herself after not being as outspoken early on.

“When you’re starting out in any industry and in any project, you’re learning, growing and figuring it out,” she said. “Maybe you’re not as vocal because you’re not sure.”

Dillard Bassett released a deluxe version of her debut album at the end of 2022, which included seven additional songs. She then headed back on tour in 2023 to perform the favorites from “Deep Space” as well as deluxe singles from her second album.

“Now that I have my first album under my belt and have done two tours, I’m less afraid to say, ‘I don’t like that,’ or ‘I want to add this sound to this’ and advocate for myself in my writing, production and any creative aspect of my music,” she told theGrio. “I’m really proud to have found my voice in that way. And it is also reflected in my music.”

