Watch: ‘The Hill with April Ryan’ amplifies the voices of Black women in the conversation about a court’s IVF decision

This week, “The Hill with April Ryan” brings the voices of Black women to the national conversation on IVF after a controversial Alabama court ruling. Ryan chats with singer and reality star Candiace Dillard-Bassett and actress Keisha Knight Pulliam about the need to protect women’s reproductive freedoms. As it relates to IVF, the procedure remains out of reach for many Black and brown women as it can cost up to $15,000.

