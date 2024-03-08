Watch: ‘The Hill with April Ryan’ explores Black voters perceiving Trump as a threat and a recent IVF ruling

This week’s edition of “The Hill with April Ryan” takes a look at the November general election as President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump get closer to clinching the Democratic and Republican party nominations, respectively, after March’s Super Tuesday contests. A new poll conducted by BlackPAC/Cornell Belcher shows Trump is not amassing more of the Black vote than he previously garnered and surveyed Black voters consider a second Trump presidential term as the greatest threat to African-Americans.

The show also features Colmon Elridge, head of the Democratic Party in Kentucky discussing the potential run of Daniel Cameron, a Black Republican, to replace U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell. And women of color join “The Hill” as part of the national conversation on IVF after a controversial Alabama court ruling. Ryan chats with singer and reality star Candiace Dillard-Bassett and actress Keisha Knight Pulliam about the need to protect women’s reproductive freedoms.

Finally, Ryan recaps “HBCU Day” at the White House with students from across the nation.

Watch more on theGrio.com!

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.