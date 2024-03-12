Watch: Danielle Brooks on her journey to the Oscars

Danielle Brooks, Oscar-nominated for best supporting actress for her role in “The Color Purple,” is also known for playing “Taystee” on the Netflix drama “Orange Is the New Black.” The actress and producer continues to be one of the up-and-coming stars to keep an eye on. TheGrio caught up with Brooks on the Oscars red carpet, where she talked about the main lesson that kept her on her career path.

