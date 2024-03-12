Watch: Kris Bowers talks past filmmakers

At the 96th Academy Awards, Kris Bowers won his second Oscar in three years for directing the Best Documentary Short for “The Last Repair Shop.” The documentary follows a warehouse where multiple craftsmen maintain over 45,000 instruments in good repair for students who can’t afford them. We caught up with Kris on the red carpet to discuss his new film and how fellow filmmakers helped him along the way.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.