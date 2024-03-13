Beyoncé surprises fans and reveals the title of her upcoming country album 

Beyoncé has given fans an update about her long-awaited country album, which is set to be released this month.

The superstar singer announced the official album title for her forthcoming project on Instagram. As a continuation of her three-part “Renaissance” disc collection, Beyoncé revealed Tuesday that the title of her next LP is “Cowboy Carter.”

She posted the disclosure on her Instagram story with a photo of a metallic detailed saddle, a red, white and blue pageant sash draped across the seat that read “Cowboy Carter” on top in bold letters. She then updated her bio to reflect the project’s name and release date.

Beyoncé’s website has also been updated, and merchandise has been featured exclusively for the soon-to-be-released country album. Limited-edition vinyl records, shirts and CD covers are available for pre-order.

While fans have speculated that Beyoncé would dabble in the country music landscape, she confirmed the public’s suspicions in February and, as part of the “Cowboy Carter” rollout, released two singles from the forthcoming LP during the Super Bowl. The singles, “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em,” have become popular among loyal listeners who have expressed their excitement to hear the remaining tracks.

Since her initial album reveal last month, Beyoncé has been spotted publicly on multiple occasions, caught wearing cowboy hats each time, and she appears to be embracing her emergence onto the country music scene. In preparation for “Cowboy Carter” to drop at the end of March, Queen Bey previously promoted its arrival with a teaser video and shared Instagram-worthy photos of herself dressed in Western-inspired attire.

Additional details about what fans can expect from “Cowboy Carter” have been limited. On Monday, however, country music icon Dolly Parton hinted that a Beyoncé cover of her hit song “Jolene” may be featured on the album.

For any other surprises, fans will have to wait until the official release of “Cowboy Carter” on Friday, March 29.

