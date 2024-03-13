Watch: Increasing Black employment through mentorship

Entering 2024, there were 65,000 fewer African American workers. However, one nonprofit organization is helping Black youth find more jobs through the tool of mentorship.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City pairs young people with adults not only to provide them guidance but also to encourage networking. The nonprofit organization is the nation’s first and the city’s largest youth mentoring organization. CEO Alicia Guevara speaks about the future of the program and their efforts to push more Black youth into the workforce.

Learn more about Black unemployment from the clip above, and tune into theGrio with Marc Lamont Hill tonight at 7 p.m. ET on theGrio cable channel.