Watch: Credit score management | Life Hacks

Understanding how to manage multiple credit cards effectively will help your day-to-day finances and will eventually have a positive impact on your FICO scores. Ciera Frazier, CEO and founder of Frazier Consulting Services LLC in Columbus, Ohio, gives insight into how credit card discipline leads to a lowered overall cost of borrowing from banks. Frazier also explains why “living within your means” and paying all your bills on time are the best and smartest ways to increase your credit score.

