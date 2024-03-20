Watch: Health insurance for non-traditional employees | Life Hacks

Not everyone has a 9-to-5 gig with a full benefits package. Here's some health insurance options for those who work non-traditional jobs.

Mar 20, 2024

For the month of March, theGrio is sharing professional advice to help with your personal finances.

In this “Life Hacks” video, Giovanna Rodriguez, a licensed health insurance agent, breaks down health care options for non-traditional employees.

