Watch: Yaz Wilkerson carves her lane in board sports

For Women’s History Month, theGrio is celebrating the achievements of women and gender-expansive folks in niche communities. In this episode of “Barrier Breakers,” we profile Yaz Wilkerson, a snowboarder, skateboarder, and surfer who uses meditative and other wellness practices to sharpen their skills as well as foster communities in each sport.

