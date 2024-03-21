theGrio Asks: Seasonal Allergies

Seasonal allergies can affect people of all racial and ethnic backgrounds, but there may be some unique considerations and disparities within the Black community. Dr. Lorraine Anderson, a clinical immunology and allergy specialist at UCLA Health, sits down with theGrio to discuss the best ways to overcome seasonal allergies. Anderson shares how access to healthcare services, including allergists and specialists, can be a barrier for some Blacks — due to factors such as socio-economic status, insurance coverage and location — that could result in misdiagnosis and treatment of allergies. The doctor stresses for healthcare providers to also be mindful of potential biases and cultural differences in how allergies are perceived and managed within the Black community.

