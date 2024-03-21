Watch: Should some aunties be afraid as the ‘Freaknik’ documentary premieres?

The long-awaited Freaknik documentary premieres today, and people are wondering what to expect.

Freaknik was an annual spring break festival originally intended for historically Black colleges in Atlanta, held from 1983 to 1999. Rap star Luther Campbell a.k.a. Uncle Luke and famed producer Jermaine Dupri say Freaknik started out as “innocent,” but it’s hard to ignore the violence and sexual assault allegations that came with it. In 1995, a reported 2,000 crimes were committed, ranging from indecent exposure to rape.

Will the violent allegations be addressed in this new documentary? Do women who were caught on tape during the festival partaking in the festivities have something to worry about? Campbell and Dupri stopped by “theGrio with Eboni K. Williams” to discuss “Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told,” premiering today on Hulu.

