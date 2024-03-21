Tracy Morgan packs on 40 pounds ‘out-eating’ the weight loss drug Ozempic

Tracy Morgan has apparently learned the secret to packing on the pounds while taking a popular weight-loss prescription drug.

According to People, the actor stopped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday, where he told the late-night show host that he’d gained 40 pounds while taking Ozempic, an FDA-approved medication for type 2 diabetes.

“You look good, bud,” Fallon told Morgan as he sat down for their conversation. “You look great. How you staying in shape these days?”

Comic actor Tracy Morgan attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2023 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“I’ve learned to out-eat Ozempic,” Morgan replied jokingly. “I out-ate Ozempic. I’ve gained 40 pounds.”

Although the funnyman did not say if he was still taking the medication, some people do gain weight after they stop. According to a study published in the April 2022 Journal of Pharmacology and Therapeutics issue, most semaglutide users regain most of their weight within a year of discontinuing the drug, People reported.

Morgan first revealed he used Ozempic during an August 2023 appearance on “Today with Hoda & Jenna.”

After Hoda Kotb told the Emmy Award nominee that he seemed to have been working on his physique and health, Morgan attributed his weight loss to Ozempic, revealing that he’d acquired a prescription and took it every Thursday.

“It cuts my appetite in half,” he shared, People reported. “Now I only eat half a bag of Doritos.”

Despite criticism from pharmaceutical companies, several celebrities have been opening up about using medications such as Ozempic and Mounjaro, when not required, for weight loss.

“The View” hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin recently shared that they turned to Mounjaro to lose weight while discussing Oprah Winfrey’s ABC project, “An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution,” which focuses on the use of popular prescription drugs when not medically necessary.

Winfrey stepped down from WeightWatchers’ board of directors after admitting in December that she incorporated a prescription weight-loss drug into her overall health and wellness routine.

“Weight health is a critically important topic and one that needs to be addressed at a broader scale,” Winfrey previously said, theGrio reported. “I plan to participate in a number of public forums and events where I will be a vocal advocate in advancing this conversation.”

