Watch: Managing student loans | Life Hacks
Tesha McMillon, founder and president of The Higher Education Literacy Provider (H.E.L.P), has advice on managing student loan debt.
For the month of March, theGrio is sharing professionals’ advice to help with your personal finances.
In this “Life Hacks” video, Tesha McMillon, founder and president of The Higher Education Literacy Provider (H.E.L.P), breaks down repayment plans and how to manage student loan debt.
