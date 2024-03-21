Watch: Mike Bivins of New Edition talks importance of 2024 election | The Hill with April Ryan

This week’s edition of theGrio’s “The Hill With April Ryan” looks at the efforts of the Congressional Black Caucus amid a litany of legal battles over diversity, equity, and inclusion in public schools from states like Alabama, Florida, Texas, and Utah. The CBC also champions The Crown Act after a high school in Texas suspended Darryl George, a Black teen, for wearing his natural hair. Additionally, “The Hill” takes a look at the police brutality case involving six Mississippi police officers known as the “Goon Squad,” convicted for the racist torturing of two Black men. For Women’s History Month, we also highlight a book focusing on the taboo subject of menopause and how it impacts Black women. Lastly, theGrio caught up with Mike Bivins of New Edition and BBD during the 55th annual NAACP Image Awards. The music superstar discussed the importance of being civically engaged in this election season. Watch more theGrio.com!

