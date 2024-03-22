Watch: UN Ambassador concerned about conflicts in Africa | The Hill with April Ryan
Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield tells theGrio some of the issues impacting the continent keep her up at night.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield tells theGrio’s “The Hill with April Ryan” that the United Nations Security Council is working on the various African conflicts destabilizing some countries. Meanwhile, Thomas-Greenfield, who has an extensive portfolio of work on the continent before her current post as ambassador, says some of the issues impacting the continent keep her up at night. Watch more below!
