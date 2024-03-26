Watch: Fraud protection | Life Hacks

Effective fraud awareness and training can help you understand fraud risks and liabilities. We caught up with Dauntrica Woods, CEO of Apex Premier Solutions, and Earl Jennings, chief operations and compliance officer for Adelphi Bank, to discuss the importance of fraud protection. Woods and Jennings break down how to identify red flags and how to protect your personal information from scammers. Understanding and protecting yourself from fraudsters can help you and your company from falling for new scams.

