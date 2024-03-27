Watch: Baltimore officials react to Biden after bridge collapse

I

n a recent interview with theGrio, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby welcomed President Joe Biden’s response to the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge following a cargo ship crashing into it. During a speech from the West Wing of the White House, Biden announced that the federal government would pay the “entire cost” to reconstruct the 47-year-old bridge and would deploy necessary resources to open back up the city’s port, which is currently being blocked as rescue and recovery is underway. The president affirmed, “We are not leaving until this job is done.” Mosby told theGrio he is optimistic after the president’s remarks. Watch more below.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.