Watch: Biden makes vow after Baltimore bridge collapse | The Hill with April Ryan

This week’s edition of theGrio’s “The Hill with April Ryan” looks at President Biden’s pledge of federal resources and funding to cover the “entire cost” to rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore after its deadly collapse as a result of being hit by a cargo ship. In a recent interview with theGrio, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby said he welcomed the president’s actions and is optimistic about Republicans working with Democrats to approve funding to restore one of the most important ports in the nation. Also on “The Hill,” Glynda Carr, president and CEO of the Black women’s political advocacy group Higher Heights, talks about a new poll of over 800 Black women. The survey reveals Black women are politically exhausted yet still believe in the power of their vote. Meanwhile, Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin, and the parents and siblings of other Black victims of deadly police violence are pushing the Biden-Harris administration to resurrect efforts to pass the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act. Lastly, theGrio sits down with Marcia Fudge, secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, who is now bidding farewell to her post in Washington D.C. Watch in full below.