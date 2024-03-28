Watch: Minimizing tax liability | Life Hacks
Dr. Sha'Tonya Thomas, an accountant and CEO of Thomas Financial LLC, talks minimizing tax liability with theGrio.
Dr. Sha’Tonya Thomas is CEO of Thomas Financial LLC, a full-service accounting and tax firm dedicated to maximizing your financial benefits for both individual tax and business tax services. In this “Life Hacks” segment, Thomas breaks down the different ways to minimize your tax liability.
