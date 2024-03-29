Heading to Jamaica Carnival 2024? Here’s your go-to guide

In April, as spring emerges, festival season also kicks off, bringing a plethora of top music and culture festivals to enjoy. From Coachella to the New Orleans Jazz Festival, the opportunities for outdoor gatherings seem endless. However, if you’re seeking an international festival experience, look no further than Jamaica Carnival.

Held in Kingston from the first to the second week of April, Jamaica Carnival remains a top cultural extravaganza attracting revelers worldwide. Featuring vibrant breakfast parties, night fetes, dawn j’ouverts, and midday road marches, it’s an annual event that continues to evolve. To navigate the plethora of activities, we’ve compiled a comprehensive Jamaica Carnival guide.

During your time in Jamaica, it’s crucial to make the most of your experience. “I would tell anybody coming to take advantage of Jamaica,” says Kibwe McGann, director of GenXs, an in-demand carnival band renowned for hosting extravagant events. GenXs curates the unforgettable road march experience on April 7, offering carnival attendees costumes, meals, beverages, entertainment, and security. Additionally, GenXs organizes an “Immortals J’ouvert” early on Saturday, April 6, as well as “XS Street,” a post-carnival road march party. Other events hosted by GenXs include “Ocean X,” the Catamaran beach fete, and “XS Sunset,“ the finale carnival fete on Monday, April 8.

“For those coming to Jamaica for carnival in Kingston, our capital city is also known as the cultural capital of the Caribbean, and for good reason,” explains Donovan White, Jamaica’s director of tourism. “Visitors can check out Devon House, which was the home of Jamaica’s first Black millionaire. Our popular Devon House I-Scream serves exotic flavors such as Devon Stout and Guava ice cream along with others. For Easter, they have created a new flavor — Bun and Cheese. Check out the street art murals by local artists along the Art Walk downtown, stop by the Bob Marley Museum to get a glimpse into the life of the legendary reggae singer in his well-preserved home, and be sure to try some of our world-famous jerk,” White adds.

Keeping that in mind, it’s important to understand that Jamaica Carnival stands out from other carnivals due to its focus on cultural elements authentic to the region; especially its legendary music.

“Take a minute and understand why we say this is one of the ’Irie-est’ carnivals in the world— emphasis on ‘Irie,’” says McGann, referencing the fact that alongside the season’s top soca hits, Jamaica’s primary musical exports, reggae and dancehall, are also prominently featured.

“Be open to new music because this is in Jamaica; we’re the originators of dancehall, and you’re gonna get dancehall on the road. So if you’re a soca purist, you may come to Jamaica and be like, ‘How come they’re playing dancehall?’ I want people to come and be very open to embracing the culture,” McGann continues.

If you’re considering joining this carnival extravaganza, note that Jamaica has been categorized as “Level 3: Reconsider Travel,” by the U.S. State Department since 2022. However, it’s important to recognize that while the advisory mainly addresses local crime, the rate of crime against visitors to Jamaica remains exceptionally low at 0.01%, according to NPR. Should you make the trip, the most convenient airport to fly into is the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston. There are several excellent and accessible hotels available, including The Courtleigh, The Pegasus, AC Hotel by Marriott, Rok Hotel, Spanish Court, and The R Hotel. For those seeking short- or long-term rentals, companies like Aspen Luxury Suites offer luxurious accommodations secured within complexes near major shopping areas, business districts, colleges, and recreational attractions, boasting panoramic views of the city.

Check out theGrio’s full Jamaica Carnival guide below.

Wednesday, April 3

Illuminate: In Jamaica, soca season runs from February to April, culminating in major carnival events on the second weekend of April, often following Easter weekend. Festivities typically start on Friday evening, but arriving a few days earlier offers a lineup of fetes to get you in the spirit.

Traditionally, Wednesday was the day for the renowned “iLoveSoca” stadium fete; it’s now moved to Monday, April 1. However, this year’s “Illuminate” party is set for Wednesday, April 3, at 8 p.m. “We have always had the idea for Illuminate and saw the opportunity to introduce it last year on Carnival Wednesday, and it was well received,” explained Andrew Bellamy, director of the YardMas carnival band and iLoveSoca, which worked in partnership with Franco and Brush1 to create Illuminate. “It was a very high-energy event with thousands of people for the first staging, so for 2024, we’re doing it again!”

Thursday, April 4

Touchdown Jamaica: An exciting and fashion-forward affair, Touchdown Jamaica embodies the quintessential soca experience of the weekend, held at Jangas, Kingston’s renowned soundbar and grill, starting at 6 p.m.

Rytz featuring Kes: The iLoveSoca and Tipsy Music Festival teams collaborate to present Rytz, an exclusive all-inclusive luxury glamour party with a live performance by one of soca’s biggest artists, Kes. Join in from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Photo: AdobeStock

Friday, April 5

SunKissed All-Inclusive Beach Cruise Party: The Sunkissed All-Inclusive Beach Cruise Party is hailed as one of the premier beach fetes and catamaran cruise events during the season. Delight in the finest soca beats from noon to 5 p.m. while cruising on the water.

Soca Starter: Renowned DJ Private Ryan releases his soca starter playlist at the start of each year, offering insight into the major tunes he predicts will dominate international carnival celebrations. Accordingly, you won’t want to miss his annual “Soca Starter” party from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Scorch Duck Work: Scorch Duck Work is a celebrated cooler fete that has made its mark in Trinidad, Barbados, and Jamaica. Join the Scorch team on Carnival Friday, April 5, from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. to experience the sizzling Jamaican vibes.

Bacchanal J’ouvert — Paint Rave: One of the original j’ouverts, Bacchanal J’ouvert — Paint Rave, is a vibrant paint party held at Mas Camp in Kingston, starting at 10 p.m. and continuing until morning.

Saturday, April 6

Immortals J’ouvert: GenXs, the leading “ultra-premium” carnival band, continues to dominate soca season with exceptional events, including Immortals J’ouvert. Starting early Saturday at 2 a.m., this breakfast-inclusive event promises an unforgettable experience filled with paint, powder, water, and the finest soca tunes. Don’t miss out on this epic celebration!

Sunnation Breakfast Party: If you had to choose only one event to attend for Jamaica carnival season, it should be none other than the famous all-inclusive Sunnation Sunrise Breakfast Party. Coveted for its elegance, wide array of food options, top-notch performances, and infectious atmosphere, this breakfast party draws attendees bright and early on Saturday, starting as early as 5 a.m., to revel with friends throughout the day.

Lil Strut Jamaica: When you hear of Lil Strut Jamaica, imagine boats, bubbles, and bacchanal! As the final GenXs-approved official boat cruise before masqueraders hit the road to jump on carnival Sunday, consider this an essential cruise event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 7

Carnival Glam Hub: Swing by early Sunday morning to experience Carnival Glam Hub with a reservation and indulge in hairstyling, sweat-proof makeup application, breakfast, drinks, professional photography, assistance with your carnival costume, and shuttle service, all under one roof. It’s your one-stop destination to ensure you’re at your best before joining your carnival band members to dominate Carnival Sunday.

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

GenXs Road March: It’s Carnival Sunday, and the awaited moment is here. Gear up in your costume, secure your wristbands, and join GenXs on the road at 9 a.m. to parade through the streets of Kingston, cordoned off for your enjoyment.

Yard Mas Road March: Join Yard Mas and the vibrant masqueraders for a lively day on the road, taking a different route through Kingston from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with all-inclusive food, drinks, and snacks galore.

Xodus Road March: Renowned for its dancehall beats and vibrant atmosphere, the Xodus Road March is a spirited carnival procession where revelers clad in costumes revel freely in the streets, dancing the day away. Join this dynamic carnival band at 9 a.m. for an all-inclusive day of festivities.

XS Street: A new afterparty brought to you by the GenXs team, XS Street is pure dancehall vibes after the Carnival Sunday road march. Join the GenXs team starting at 6 p.m.

Monday, April 8

Ocean X: Just when you think Carnival Week is over, think again. Ocean X is the GenXs catamaran cruise that docks at Maiden Cay island in Jamaica; boarding begins at 10 a.m.

XS Sunset: The final GenXs event of the week is XS Sunset, a cooler cool-down fete, free for GenXs Masqueraders.

Noel Cymone Walker is an NYC-based writer specializing in beauty, fashion, music, travel, and cultural anthropology. She has written and produced visuals for several notable publications such as The Recording Academy/The Grammys, The Fader, Billboard, OkayPlayer, Marie Claire, Glamour, Allure, Essence, Ebony, and more.

