Watch: White House updates on cleanup and budgeting for Baltimore bridge repair

During a recent White House press briefing, U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told theGrio the bipartisan infrastructure law signed into law by Biden would compel Republicans to adhere to the president’s pledge to pay for the reconstruction of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore after its collapse as a result of a cargo ship crashing into its pillars. Federal officials are hopeful to recoup at least some of the funds when the investigation determines who or what was at fault. Watch in full below.