Watch : theGrio Top 3 | Who are the top 3 athletes you admire as a role model?
We’re talking about the athletes who are on their game at all times.
Grit, agility and commitment to hard work are all qualities that good athletes possess. However, it’s great athletes who know how to inspire and uplift those around them.
Listen in as hosts Jahliel Thurman and Ahmeer Holt discuss the top three athletes they admire as role models.
